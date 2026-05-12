‘Fast & Furious’ series in development at Peacock, Vin Diesel reveals

Universal Television is developing a new Fast & Furious television series for Peacock, franchise star Vin Diesel announced Monday during NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation in New York.

Diesel made the announcement onstage alongside Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

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“For the last decade, we have realised that the fans have wanted more,” Diesel said. “They wanted us to expand the legacy characters, their stories. And for the last decade, the desire has been for us to enter the TV space that Fallon has mastered”.

“And I had to wait till it was right… It became right when Donna Langley started to oversee it all, because that’s when I knew that the integrity of the characters, the international appeal, what makes us all feel like family would be protected in the TV space… The news that I have here today is that Peacock is launching four shows from the Fast and Furious universe,” Diesel added.

Despite Diesel’s remarks about four projects, Variety quoted a source close to the project that only one series is currently in the works for Peacock, while other projects remain in various stages of development at Universal Television.

Story details for the live-action series are being kept under wraps, though Diesel said the project would remain faithful to the film franchise’s legacy.

Mike Daniels, whose credits include Sons of Anarchy, Shades of Blue and Rockford Files, and Wolfe Coleman will serve as co-showrunners, writers and executive producers.

Diesel will executive produce alongside Sam Vincent through One Race. Neal Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film will also executive produce, along with Jeff Kirschenbaum and Chris Morgan. Universal Television will produce the series.

If greenlit, the Peacock project would not mark the franchise’s first move into television. Netflix previously aired the animated series Fast & Furious Spy Racers for six seasons between 2019 and 2021.

The Fast & Furious franchise has released 11 films to date, collectively grossing more than USD 7 billion worldwide. The next installment, Fast Forever, is scheduled for release in 2028.

The original The Fast and the Furious debuted from Universal Pictures in 2001 and will receive a midnight screening at the Cannes Film Festival on May 13 in celebration of the film’s 25th anniversary.