Sohum Shah begins shooting for ‘Tumbbad 2’, drops photos from inaugural puja

Shooting for Tumbbad 2, the sequel to the 2018 horror film, has begun, the film’s co-producer, Sohum Shah, announced on Tuesday.

“With blessings and gratitude, the journey of #Tumbbad2 begins, as we come together to take the story forward,” Shah wrote on X alongside pictures from the puja ceremony of the film.

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Keeping it casual in an all-black outfit — roundneck full sleeved t-shirt and trousers — Shah posed with a clapperboard in one of the pictures.

Boney Kapoor was seen offering prayers along with the cast and crew in another photo.

Tumbbad 2 marks the first collaborative project of Sohum and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

“Nawaz sir is an actor who brings an unmatched intensity and authenticity to every role he takes on. The character he will portray plays a very crucial part in expanding the emotional and psychological landscape of the sequel. With Nawaz Sir joining the team, we believe the narrative will reach a whole new level of depth and impact,” Sohum said in a statement.

The first film, which came out in 2018, follows Vinayak Rao (Sohum), a man obsessed with finding a hidden fortune in the village of Tumbbad, believed to be protected by the demon Hastar.

As Vinayak becomes consumed by his quest, he discovers that the treasure comes at a horrifying cost, leading him down a path of moral decay and ruin.

Tumbbad became the first Indian film to screen at the critics’ week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival.

While co-director Rahi Anil Barve will not return for the sequel due to other commitments, Adesh Prasad, who co-directed the original, will direct the new instalment.