Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia’ adaptation pushed to 2027, will get a theatrical release before Netflix debut

Greta Gerwig’s film adaptation of The Magician’s Nephew, which was originally slated to premiere on Netflix during Thanksgiving 2026, will now receive a wide theatrical release in early 2027, the streamer announced on Saturday.

The fantasy feature, titled Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew, is now set to open in theaters on February 12, 2027, followed by its debut on Netflix on April 2, 2027. Sneak previews will begin on IMAX screens on February 10.

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The film stars Carey Mulligan, Daniel Craig, Meryl Streep and Emma Mackey.

Gerwig is writing and directing the project, which is based on the sixth novel in The Chronicles of Narnia by C. S. Lewis. The story serves as a prequel to The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and explores the creation of the fictional world of Narnia by Aslan the lion.

The story follows two children, Diggory and Polly, who discover the “Wood between the Worlds” after receiving a magical ring from an uncle. Mackey plays Jadis, also known as the White Witch, while David McKenna will portray Diggory.

In an interview with Tudum, Gerwig said, “Working with Netflix to bring this film to life has been extraordinary and Imax continues to be an incredible partner. I cannot wait for people to see the film in theaters on February 12 and on Netflix on April 2”.

“I was a child when I first read The Magician’s Nephew, and I fell in love with the gorgeously improbable but completely brilliant concept of a cosmic lion singing the world of Narnia to life,” said Gerwig.

“I didn’t know that I would grow up to make films, but a universe built out of music is an idea that always lived in my heart. It is the honor of a lifetime to be asked to imagine it into being. Because of C. S. Lewis’s The Chronicles of Narnia, I believed in magic and hidden worlds and adventure. I believed that anywhere could be enchanted and that anyone could be swept up into an epic. That wonder and awe was available to everyone, even ordinary people like me… It transformed me.”

The C.S. Lewis company said, “It’s incredibly moving to see how deeply Greta Gerwig has embraced C. S. Lewis’s world, and infused’ Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew with joy, heart, and genuine love for the story. We’re so excited for audiences everywhere to experience her vision — and to share the magic of Narnia with a whole new generation.”

As previously reported, Mark Ronson, who collaborated with Gerwig on Barbie, will compose the film’s score.

Netflix acquired the rights to The Chronicles of Narnia series in 2018, marking the first time all seven novels were held by a single company, and announced plans to develop new films and television projects based on the franchise. Earlier adaptations include The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Prince Caspian and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, produced by 20th Century Studios and Walt Disney Pictures.