Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘Raja Shivaji’ beats Aamir Khan’s ‘Ek Din’ at box office on Day 1

Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama Raja Shivaji trounced Aamir Khan Productions’ romance drama Ek Din at the domestic box office on the opening day, trade figures show.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the historical drama collected Rs 11.70 crore nett in India on its opening day. The Hindi-Marathi film recorded stronger footfall in the Marathi version, which contributed Rs 8.75 crore nett, while the Hindi version earned Rs 2.95 crore nett.

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The film registered an overall occupancy of 32 per cent.

The opening day figures place Raja Shivaji ahead of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which had collected Rs 8.75 crore nett on its first day. However, it trails behind other historical dramas such as Tanhaji (Rs 15.10 crore nett) and Chhaava (Rs 33.50 crore nett).

Co-written and directed by Deshmukh, the film is based on the life of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It also stars Genelia D’Souza, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Vidya Balan in key roles.

In comparison, Sunil Pandey’s Ek Din opened to a lacklustre response, collecting Rs 0.81 crore nett in India on its first day, with an overall occupancy of 14 per cent.

Starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, the romantic drama underperformed relative to similar films. Junaid Khan’s earlier release Loveyapa had opened at Rs 1.15 crore nett while Sai Pallavi’s Telugu film Love Story had collected Rs 9.05 crore nett on its opening day.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din marks Sai Pallavi’s Hindi film debut and is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day. The film was earlier scheduled for release in November 2025 but was later postponed to May.