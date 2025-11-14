Sohini Sarkar, Ritabhari Chakraborty to headline Pratim D. Gupta’s ‘Karma Korma’ for Hoichoi

Actresses Sohini Sarkar and Ritabhari Chakraborty will headline director Pratim D. Gupta’s new Hoichoi series Karma Korma, the streaming platform said on Friday, sharing a first-look poster of the upcoming project.

The poster shows Sohini and Ritabhari sharing an umbrella on a rainy day. Sohini stares at Ritabhari with a bewildered expression on her face. While Sohini plays Jhinuk, Ritabhari essays the role of Shahana.

“#KarmaKorma: First Look Poster | Series directed by @pratimdgupta premieres this December, only on #hoichoi,” streaming platform Hoichoi captioned its post on Instagram.

“At a Kolkata cooking workshop, Shahana, a wealthy but trapped socialite, meets Jhinuk, a housewife battling abuse and lost dreams. Their bond over shared pain turns into a dangerous friendship that blurs trust and betrayal,” reads the official logline of the show on Hoichoi.

Karma Korma is set to premiere on Hoichoi in December.

Sohini last appeared in Pratim D. Gupta’s Ranna Baati alongside Ritwick Chakraborty, Solanki Roy, and Ida Dasgupta.

On the other hand, Ritabhari Chakraborty-starrer Papa Buka has been selected as Papua New Guinea's entry for the 98th Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category.

Pratim D. Gupta is known for directing films like Tooth Pari: When Love Bites (2023) and Chaalchitro - The Frame Fatale (2024).