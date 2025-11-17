Sofia Coppola and Kirsten Dunst in talks to team up for a new film

Oscar-winning writer and director Sofia Coppola and actress Kirsten Dunst, who first collaborated on The Virgin Suicides before reuniting for Marie Antoinette and The Beguiled, say they’re open to working together on another film.

According to Deadline, Coppola said she and the actress have been ‘talking about’ working together again, nearly a decade after their last collaboration.

“I have so many—original ideas, adaptations. I’m kind of all over the place,” Coppola told Vanity Fair. “Kirsten and I were talking about doing something, but I just kind of put everything on pause. I really want to do something with Kirsten, and there was one thing we were thinking of and figuring out. I would love to get back to making a film again.”

Following their collaboration on Coppola’s directorial debut The Virgin Suicides (1999), Dunst reunited with the director for Marie Antoinette (2006) and The Beguiled (2017), while also making a cameo as herself in The Bling Ring (2013).

In an earlier chat with Deadline, Dunst shared her memories of working with Coppola on her debut film. “I really think working with Sofia at such a young age, at 16, gave me the feeling that I was beautiful. I looked up to her so much,” she said.

“I thought she was—and I still do—just the coolest girl,” Dunst shared.

“She was the queen bee, an older sister to me, so the fact that she thought I was pretty, or cool—getting that validation from a woman you think is the coolest means you don’t need it from male directors. It’s like, I didn’t have to be looked at through the male gaze to feel like, ‘I’m sexy.’ Sofia made me feel that way,” Dunst added.

“My coming-of-age film, when people first saw me differently, was The Virgin Suicides. And that was through a female director’s eye, which is so different to how a male director would have seen me, I would think,” Dunst further said.