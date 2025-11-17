MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 17 November 2025

Sofia Coppola and Kirsten Dunst in talks to team up for a new film

The duo first teamed up on ‘The Virgin Suicides’(1999) before reuniting for ‘Marie Antoinette’(2006) and ‘The Beguiled’ (2017)

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.11.25, 01:13 PM
Sofia Coppola and Kirsten Dunst in ‘The Virgin Suicides’ (1999)

Sofia Coppola and Kirsten Dunst in ‘The Virgin Suicides’ (1999) IMDb

Oscar-winning writer and director Sofia Coppola and actress Kirsten Dunst, who first collaborated on The Virgin Suicides before reuniting for Marie Antoinette and The Beguiled, say they’re open to working together on another film.

According to Deadline, Coppola said she and the actress have been ‘talking about’ working together again, nearly a decade after their last collaboration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have so many—original ideas, adaptations. I’m kind of all over the place,” Coppola told Vanity Fair. “Kirsten and I were talking about doing something, but I just kind of put everything on pause. I really want to do something with Kirsten, and there was one thing we were thinking of and figuring out. I would love to get back to making a film again.”

Following their collaboration on Coppola’s directorial debut The Virgin Suicides (1999), Dunst reunited with the director for Marie Antoinette (2006) and The Beguiled (2017), while also making a cameo as herself in The Bling Ring (2013).

In an earlier chat with Deadline, Dunst shared her memories of working with Coppola on her debut film. “I really think working with Sofia at such a young age, at 16, gave me the feeling that I was beautiful. I looked up to her so much,” she said.

“I thought she was—and I still do—just the coolest girl,” Dunst shared.

“She was the queen bee, an older sister to me, so the fact that she thought I was pretty, or cool—getting that validation from a woman you think is the coolest means you don’t need it from male directors. It’s like, I didn’t have to be looked at through the male gaze to feel like, ‘I’m sexy.’ Sofia made me feel that way,” Dunst added.

“My coming-of-age film, when people first saw me differently, was The Virgin Suicides. And that was through a female director’s eye, which is so different to how a male director would have seen me, I would think,” Dunst further said.

RELATED TOPICS

Sofia Coppola Kirsten Dunst
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh tribunal sentences ex-PM Sheikh Hasina to death for ‘crimes against humanity’

The International Crimes Tribunal also found Hasina's two aides, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, guilty on the same charges
Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi speaks during the Chanakya Defence Dialogue, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

PM Modi's Manipur visit in September, helped change things on the ground

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT