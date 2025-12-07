Smriti Mandhana's wedding with Palaash Muchhal officially called off

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana has officially called off her wedding with music composer Palaash Muchhal.

"Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off," Smriti wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

"I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace," she added in her note.

"I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you for all your support. It's time to move forward," the vice captain of Indian Women's cricket team concluded.

Ahead of Palaash and Smriti’s 23 November wedding, the cricketer’s father Srinivas Mandhana was hospitalised due to cardiac issues. Soon after that, Palaash also had to be rushed to a hospital for treatment of a viral infection and acidity issues.

However, social media has been rife with rumours of Palaash having cheated on Smriti with a choreographer. Palaash's purported chats with a choreographer went viral on social media. Amid speculation, choreographers Mary D'costa and Nandika Dwivedi publicly denied any involvement with Palaash.

An old video of Palaash proposing to his ex-girlfriend Birva Shah also went viral on social media amid the cheating allegations.

Smriti’s wedding-related posts, engagement announcements, reels, and the proposal video have been deleted from her profile. Smriti’s close friend and Indian Women’s cricket team player Jemimah Rodrigues has also deleted the engagement videos and pictures from her profile.

Smriti and Palaash were scheduled to tie the knot on 23 November in Sangli in the presence of close family members and friends. Several members of the World Cup-winning Indian women’s cricket team had also joined Smriti for the pre-wedding celebrations.