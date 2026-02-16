6 arrested from Haryana, Rajasthan in connection with shooting outside Rohit Shetty’s residence

The Mumbai police have arrested six persons including the alleged shooter who fired five rounds at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's house in Juhu, officials said on Monday.

Mumbai police's anti-extortion cell apprehended the alleged shooter, Deepak Sharma, and five others involved in the case from Haryana and Rajasthan on Sunday night, a police official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused have been brought to the city, he added.

At least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Shetty’s nine-storey building in the Juhu area at 12.45 am on February 1. One bullet struck the glass of a gym inside the building.

With the latest arrests, the police have nabbed 11 persons in connection with the case so far, police said.

The crime branch had arrested Aditya Gayaki (19), Siddharth Yenpure (20), Samarth Pomaji (18), Swapnil Sakat (23) and Asaram Fasale, who had allegedly provided a scooter and other logistic support and weapons to the shooter, according to police.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar had taken responsibility for the firing. Lonkar is among the wanted accused in the case.

Lonkar is also wanted in the NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case and the firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra.

The police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.