Abhishek Bachchan confirms his new look is for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘King’

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has confirmed that his new look is for his upcoming film King, headlined by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Abhishek spoke about the project during a session at a business event in Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am just flattered that you noticed that I have changed my look. Yes, I am currently shooting for my new film, which is called King,” Abhishek said. He refused to divulge further details about the film.

Last year, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan had confirmed that Abhishek will be part of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer. Reacting to a fan’s post praising Abhishek’s performances in negative roles and expressing excitement about him playing a villain, he wrote on X, “All the best Abhishek…it’s TIME!!”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is an action thriller that also features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and Saurabh Shukla in key roles.

Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film marks Suhana Khan’s big-screen debut and is scheduled to be released in cinemas on December 24.

King also marks the second collaboration between Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan after the blockbuster Pathaan, which collected ₹1,050 crore worldwide.

Shah Rukh’s home banner Red Chillies Entertainment dropped the title teaser of King in November last year to mark the actor’s 60th birthday. The teaser hints that Shah Rukh’s character, widely feared as King, is a former gangster. Scenes from his past, where he mercilessly kills people — good or bad — dominate the video.