Rivalry on stage? Sam Altman, Dario Amodei decline hand link at India AI Impact Summit group photo

The tech giants, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, had gathered on stage after Modi's address at the summit

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 19.02.26, 03:28 PM
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei decline to hold hands during a group photograph at the India AI Impact Summit, as other leaders on stage link arms for the ceremonial moment.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei decline to hold hands during a group photograph at the India AI Impact Summit, as other leaders on stage link arms for the ceremonial moment. Videograb

An awkward moment between OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei stole the spotlight at the India AI Impact Summit on Thursday, when the two rival tech leaders declined to join hands during a group photograph with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The incident, captured on camera and quickly circulating online, showed the two CEOs raising their fists instead of linking hands, breaking the chain as leaders gathered on stage following Modi’s address.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and other technology leaders were also present. Pichai and Altman stood on either side of the Prime Minister, who lifted their hands and gestured for others to join in. However, Altman and Amodei — positioned next to each other — conspicuously refrained from clasping hands and instead raised their fists.

Observers noted that both executives appeared visibly uncomfortable during the moment.

Altman, 40, has led the American artificial intelligence research organisation OpenAI since 2019. Amodei, three years older, is the co-founder and CEO of Anthropic, the company behind the Claude family of large language models.

The two were once colleagues at OpenAI. In 2020, Amodei, his sister Daniela Amodei, and several senior researchers left the organisation, citing disagreements with Altman and the board over the company’s strategic direction. The Amodei siblings later went on to establish Anthropic.

