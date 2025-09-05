Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Param Sundari’ earns a little over Rs 40 crore in Week 1

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Param Sundari earned a little over Rs 40 crore at the domestic box office at the end of Week 1 in theatres, as per trade reports.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the Tushar Jalota-directed romcom began its box office journey with a collection of Rs 26.75 crore nett on its first weekend. The earnings dipped to Rs 3.32 crore nett on Monday. However, the film saw slight improvement a the box office on Tuesday with a Rs 4.31 crore haul.

On Wednesday, the romcom raked in Rs 2.87 crore nett, followed by Rs 2.69 crore nett on Thursday. The total domestic earnings of the film stands at Rs 41.67 crore nett so far.

Also starring Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Inayat Verma, the film revolves around Janhvi as Sundari from Kerala, who falls in love with Sidharth Malhotra’s Delhi boy Param Sachdev. But cultural differences soon test their bond.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2, which also features Kiara Advani, has earned Rs 236.2 crore nett domestically at the end of 22 days of theatrical run.

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Hrithik reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in this film.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie earned Rs 284 crore nett in 22 days domestically. Rajinikanth plays a former labour union leader who sets out to take revenge for his friend’s murder in the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed actioner.

The film also features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.