Shreya Ghoshal to release her first live album from All Hearts world tour

National Award-winning singer Shreya Ghoshal is set to release her first-ever live album with recordings from her recent All Hearts tour, Sony Music India said on Tuesday.

Titled the All Hearts Tour – Live Album, the project compiles performances recorded across multiple cities including Mumbai, London, New York and Amsterdam during the 44-city tour.

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The tour spanned India, North America, the U.K., the Middle East, Australia and Europe. The tour included performances at major international venues such as OVO Arena Wembley, Oakland Arena and Wolf Trap.

At the Fox Theatre, Ghoshal became only the second Indian artist to perform at the venue, following Lata Mangeshkar. At the Dolby Theatre, she remains the only Indian artist to have headlined the stage.

The album’s tracklist features songs such as O Saathi Re from Omkara, Deewani Mastani from Bajirao Mastani, Chikni Chameli from Agneepath and Samjhawan from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

“The All Hearts Tour – Live Album is a very special one for me. It’s my first time releasing concert recordings, for my audience to revisit that emotion and energy. This album is my gift to everyone that’s been a part of my journey all these years – my listeners, fans, everyone who attended the tour and everyone that couldn’t,” Shreya Ghoshal told Variety.

“I’m giving them something that’s theirs to keep, because just as the name suggests – my fans too, are All Heart,” she added.

Ghoshal began her musical journey with classical training at the age of four and rose to national prominence after winning the television competition Sa Re Ga Ma. She made her playback debut with Devdas, earning the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer. She has since won five National Film Awards.

Internationally, Ghoshal has collaborated with artists including Tayc, Saad Lamjarred, Pentatonix and Afroto, with two collaborations featured on Grammy-nominated albums.

She currently ranks 53rd on Spotify’s global artist chart. She is also the first Indian artist to be named Spotify’s EQUAL Global Ambassador, an initiative promoting gender equity in music.