Bengal: Visva Bharati teachers write to vice chancellor, flag ‘extremely stressful’ poll duties

Teachers of West Bengal’s Visva Bharati University have written to Vice Chancellor Probir Kumar Ghosh over “extremely stressful” poll-related duties, seeking immediate intervention of the Election Commission.

In a letter dated April 26, several faculty members of the central university said they were under “extreme mental and physical stress” due to continuous deployment for poll-related work across districts.

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The first phase of elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly was held on April 23, while the second phase will take place on April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

“We are constrained to draw your urgent attention,” the teachers said in the letter, noting that many of them had been assigned duties in different parts of South 24 Parganas district and asked to report by April 28 morning, barely a day after completing assignments in Birbhum.

“Some have to travel as far as Sagar Island. Given the limited transport options and very short notice, it will be extremely difficult to reach on time,” it stated.

The faculty members pointed out that even on April 26, they were attending training sessions for counting day observers, leaving them little time to rest before their next deployment.

“At this time of the year, this is extremely stressful on health. This is also severely affecting our primary responsibility – teaching,” they said.

The teachers urged the Vice Chancellor to immediately take up the issue with the poll panel.

“We request you to take up the matter with the ECI and provide the faculty members some relief,” the letter said.

The teachers said that as per their knowledge, faculty members of no other higher educational institution had been assigned such extensive election duties.

Visva Bharati University Faculty Association’s senior office-bearer, Sudipta Bhattacharya, said the teachers had no issue with election duties, but the schedule, place of assigments and the reporting time are “humanly impossible for any individual and little thought had been given to the matter”.

“With second phase polls slated to be held on April 29, we want urgent intervention by the VC and the ECI in this matter,” he said.

The VC was not available for comments.

An EC official said the poll panel has received the letter, but in the given situation, “it will be near impossible for the commission” to tinker with the election schedule.

“We are seeking cooperation of everyone, including the respected faculty members. The EC will arrange their accommodation and transport, and take care of their safety issues like in the first phase,” he said.

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