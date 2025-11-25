Shraddha Kapoor’s brother appears before Mumbai police in connection with drug seizure case

Actor-director Siddhanth Kapoor, elder brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor and son of actor Shakti Kapoor, appeared before the Mumbai police on Tuesday to record his statement in connection with a Rs 252-crore drug seizure case.

According to officials, the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) had issued summons to Siddhant on 22 November.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the 41-year-old actor-director appeared at the Anti-Narcotics Cell's Ghatkopar unit on Tuesday, the investigating officer recorded his statement, as per a report by news agency PTI.

Apart from Siddhanth, the ANC has summoned influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, on 26 November in the mephedrone seizure case.

The summons were issued after their names surfaced during the interrogation of one Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, a key accused in the drug seizure case.

According to the police, Shaikh claimed that some film, fashion celebrities, a politician, and a kin of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim had participated in rave parties organised by him in India and abroad.

Siddhanth, known for his roles in Shootout at Wadala (2013) and Ugly (2014), had earlier been apprehended in Bengaluru in 2022 on charges of drug consumption.

Shaikh, also known as Lavish, was deported from Dubai last month.

He was first arrested in connection with the Rs 252-crore mephedrone haul from Sangli in Maharashtra, and subsequently taken into custody by ANC’s Ghotakpur unit.

Shaikh is a close aide of drug lord Salim Dola, who oversaw the manufacture and distribution of mephedrone in various states, the official told PTI.