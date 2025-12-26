It’s a wrap for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer ‘Daayra’

Meghna Gulzar has completed the shooting for her upcoming film Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the filmmaker announced on Friday.

Sharing a photo from the sets of the film on Instagram, the filmmaker wrote, “We crossed the line. #Daayra wrapped!Our journey unfolds in cinemas in 2026.”

In the photo, Meghna sported a casual look in a kurti as she posed with Kareena and Prithviraj. Kareena sported a classic white top paired with blue jeans, while Prithviraj appeared in his character’s look.

Daayra marks Kareena’s 68th film in her 25-year career. It is also her first time starring alongside Prithviraj.

In September, Kareena and Prithviraj revealed glimpses from the first day of filming, sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the set. Kareena captioned her post, “Day 1. 68th film Daayra with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi...Send love and blessings.”

Her updates showed the cast and crew performing a puja, holding script discussions, trying on looks, and blocking scenes.

“#Daayra is officially rolling. A new story, a new journey that challenges and excites in equal parts. Thrilled to be stepping into this world,” Prithviraj had posted at that time.

Veteran lyricist Gulzar also visited the set during the initial schedule, interacting with the team during early preparations.

According to the National Award-winning director, Daayra will present a narrative designed to prompt viewers to examine social structures and the systems that shape them. The film is jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios.

Daayra is scheduled to release in 2026. Further details about the cast, plotline of the film are yet to be announced.

Kareena was last seen in Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff.

Prithviraj, on the other hand, recently starred in Sarzameen alongside Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actor will also appear in the highly anticipated sequel to Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam. Prithviraj has S. S. Rajamouli’s next directorial co-starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.

Meghna’s last directorial venture was the 2023 biographical war drama Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra. At the 71st National Film Awards, the film bagged three awards — Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values, Best Costume Design, and Best Make-up Artist.