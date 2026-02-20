Eric Dane, ‘McSteamy’ of Grey’s Anatomy, dies at 53 after ALS battle

Actor Eric Dane, best known for his role as "McSteamy" on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, has passed away at 53. His representatives confirmed his death in an official statement. Dane died on Thursday, one year after being diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), a progressive neurodegenerative disease that gradually weakens and paralyzes the muscles.

"He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world," said a statement seeking privacy for his family.

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received.”

Eric Dane gained widespread popularity as "McSteamy", also known as Mark Sloan, on Grey’s Anatomy. His natural charm made him one of the show’s most beloved figures.

Besides Grey’s Anatomy, Dane played the captain of a US Navy destroyer in the post-apocalyptic series The Last Ship for five seasons. On HBO’s Euphoria, he played Nate Jacobs’ father, appearing in the show’s first two seasons.