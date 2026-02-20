‘Toxic’ teaser: Yash’s fierce gangster rises to power in a gritty world of crime

Yash’s fierce gangster Raya rises to power in a gritty world of crime and betrayal in the new teaser of Geetu Mohandas’ action drama Toxic, dropped by the makers on Friday.

The one-minute-55-second-long teaser introduces viewers to the brutal world of Toxic. With retro aesthetics, the video introduces Yash’s rugged avatar amid high-octane action and gory scenes in a premise set in 20th century Goa.

The teaser hints at a possible dual role by Yash at the end.

Billed as a “fairy tale for grown-ups”, Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for Moothon and Liar’s Dice. It also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

Slated to release in theatres on March 19, Toxic will also star Akshay Oberoi in a key role.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banner of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic has been shot simultaneously in English and Kannada, and it will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Earlier, the makers dropped a teaser of the film which showed Yash smoking a cigar and stepping out of a sleek black car. Dressed in a crisp white suit and a stylish hat, he enters a pub in the next scene. The teaser concludes with a sequence where Yash pours alcohol over a bar dancer.

Yash rose to nationwide fame for his portrayal of Rocky in the two-part K.G.F film series, where he played an orphan who becomes a powerful and influential figure in the gold-mining town of Kolar Gold Fields.