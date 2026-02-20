MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘You’re my best gift this year’: Mahieka Sharma reacts to Hardik Pandya’s birthday wish

Mahieka celebrated her 25th birthday on February 19

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.02.26, 11:27 AM
(left to right) Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma

(left to right) Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma Instagram

Model-actress Mahieka Sharma on Thursday responded to boyfriend Hardik Pandya’s romantic birthday wish, calling the cricketer her “best gift” this year.

Sharing a video of their moments together on Instagram, Pandya wrote, “Happy birthday my princess. Thank you for coming in this world 25 years ago. You are the most amazing person I know. I love you.”

Reacting to the post, Mahieka wrote, “You’re my best gift this year.”

Pandya confirmed his relationship with Mahieka in October 2025, shortly after dating rumours surfaced.

After completing her degree in economics and finance, Mahieka dedicated her career to modelling and acting. She has featured in various music videos, independent films and ad campaigns over the years.

Besides her acting gigs, Mahieka has turned showstopper for popular Indian fashion designers including Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre and Tarun Tahiliani. She is also a recipient of the Model of the Year (New Age) award at the 2024 edition of Indian Fashion Awards.

Pandya was previously married to actress Natasha Stankovic. The couple, who tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed their son Agastya the same year, announced their separation in 2024 and are currently co-parenting.



