Shoot begins for Season 15 of Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’

Shoot begins for the 15th edition of Colors TV’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, he announced on Friday.

The upcoming season marks Shetty’s 10th consecutive year as host.

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Sharing a teaser on Instagram, Shetty wrote, “My 10th season as a host to this show, which is very close to my heart, thank you for all the love you have given me and my show all these years... I promise you this season will be one hell of a ride, fasten your seat belts.... Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 coming soon.”

Shetty brings his signature swag to the video, dressed in a yellow jumper and black trousers while boarding a helicopter against a fiery backdrop.

The show is based on the American Fear Factor show where contestants are made to face their fears while performing stunts. Before being renamed Khatron Ke Khiladi, the show was called Fear Factor India.

Initially, actor Akshay Kumar hosted the show for two seasons. Actors Priyanka Chopra (Season 3) and Arjun Kapoor (Season 7) have also hosted the show in separate seasons. Shetty, however, has hosted the show for the most number of seasons (Season 5-6 and Season 10-12). He even hosted the spinoff show Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 will see Harsh Gujral, Gaurav Khanna, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Farhana Bhat, Orry and Avinash Mishra participate as contestants.

The contestants are currently stationed in Cape Town, South Africa, shooting for the stunt-based reality show.

The upcoming season will push contestants to their limits, forcing them to confront their deepest fears, according to a press release.

Details regarding release date are kept under wraps.