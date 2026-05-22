UIDAI extends free Aadhaar document update till June 2027; mAadhaar app set to retire soon

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has reportedly extended the deadline for free online Aadhaar document updates through the myAadhaar portal till June 14, 2027, giving Aadhaar holders another year to update their proof of identity and address documents without paying any fee.

The free update service, which was earlier scheduled to end in June 2026, will continue to remain available only on the myAadhaar portal, UIDAI said in a statement.

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“It has been decided to extend the facility for one more year, i.e., from June 15, 2026, to June 14, 2027. Accordingly, the facility for document update shall continue to be free of cost till June 14, 2027,” the authority said.

UIDAI has been urging Aadhaar holders, particularly those who enrolled several years ago and have not updated their documents recently, to upload fresh proof of identity and address documents to help maintain accuracy in the Aadhaar database.

The authority also announced that the existing mAadhaar app will soon be discontinued. In a post on X, UIDAI said users can shift to the new Aadhaar app, which comes with features such as secure QR code-based Aadhaar sharing, improved privacy controls and easier access to Aadhaar-related services.

How to update Aadhaar documents online

Aadhaar holders can update their documents online through the myAadhaar portal by following these steps:

1. Visit the myAadhaar portal and log in using your Aadhaar number and OTP sent to the registered mobile number.

2. Verify the identity and address details displayed in the profile section.

3. If the details are correct, confirm the information and proceed.

4. Select the proof of identity document from the drop-down menu and upload the file in JPEG, PNG or PDF format with a size below 2 MB.

5. Upload the proof of address document in the prescribed format.

6. Submit the request and save the Update Request Number (URN) for future tracking.

Updates that require physical verification

UIDAI said certain Aadhaar-related changes cannot be completed online and require a visit to an Aadhaar Enrolment Centre.

Biometric details such as fingerprints, iris scans and photographs must be updated physically. Similarly, changes related to name, gender, mobile number and date of birth also require in-person verification at an enrolment centre.