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regular-article-logo Friday, 22 May 2026

Delhi High Court grants Umar Khalid three-day bail to meet mother before her surgery

A bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singh and Justice Madhu Jain heard the plea and said Khalid would be released on interim bail from June 1 to June 3 in view of his mother's surgery

Our Web Desk Published 22.05.26, 12:08 PM
Umar Khalid.

Umar Khalid.

Delhi High Court on Friday granted three-day interim bail to Umar Khalid, a scholar-activist accused in the 2020 Delhi rights case, to be with his mother before her surgery.

A bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singh and Justice Madhu Jain heard the plea and said Khalid would be released on interim bail from June 1 to June 3 in view of his mother's surgery.

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Khalid had moved the high court on Thursday against a trial court order that dismissed his interim-bail plea in a case under anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) concerning the "larger conspiracy" behind the February 2020 riots in the city's northeastern parts.

Khalid had urged the trial court to grant him 15 days' interim bail to attend a 40-day post-death ritual (Chehlum) of his uncle and take care of his mother, who has to undergo a surgery.

The trial court had opined that attending the ceremony of his deceased uncle was "not that necessary" and that other family members were available to take care of his mother.

Khalid was booked under the for being one of the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots that had left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

The violence had erupted during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Activists Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, among others, were also booked for their alleged involvement in the larger conspiracy case, which is being investigated by the Delhi police's Special Cell.

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