Mohanlal’s crime thriller ‘Drishyam 3’ crosses Rs 40-crore mark worldwide on Day 1

Mohanlal’s Malayalam crime thriller Drishyam 3 saw a steady start at the box office on its first day of release, minting over the Rs 40-crore mark worldwide, according to trade reports.

According to industry data tracker Sacnilk, the third instalment of the Drishyam film franchise so far earned Rs 43.37 crore gross globally, despite drawing mixed responses from the fans.

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In India, the film has earned Rs 18.37 crore, as per Sacnilk. The total occupancy on Day 1 was 51.3%.

Drishyam 3 continues the story of Georgekutty (Mohanlal) as he strives to protect his family from both the authorities and the suffocating psychological burden of their past, leading to an intense final showdown.

The cast of Drishyam 3 also includes Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil, reprising their roles alongside supporting actors Siddique, Asha Sharath and Murali Gopy.

Meanwhile, Ayushman Khurrana-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has recorded a slow first-week run at the box office, earning an estimated Rs 34.48 crore (Rs 29 crore nett) in seven days. The film opened with approximately Rs 4.76 crore gross on Day 1, followed by a noticeable jump over the weekend with around Rs 6.84 crore on Saturday and Rs 9.21 crore on Sunday.

Collections dipped during the weekdays thereafter, with the film earning an estimated Rs 3.86 crore on Monday, Rs 4.16 crore on Tuesday, Rs 3.27 crore on Wednesday and Rs 2.38 crore on Thursday.

Occupancy rates peaked at 22 per cent on its first Sunday, while weekday occupancies remained between 11 and 21 per cent.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is the second instalment in the comedy franchise, which began with 2019’s Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

Apart from Khurrana, the latest film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh.