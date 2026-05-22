Vietnam’s big electric car bet on India with plans for thousands of cabs

Vietnamese electric vehicle giant VinFast is launching a taxi service in the Delhi-NCR region next Monday, marking the latest step in the company’s ambitious push into India’s booming cab market.

VinFast, founded in 2017 by Vietnam’s richest man, noodle-selling billionaire entrepreneur Phạm Nhật Vượng, is one of Asia’s fastest-moving auto success stories. Backed by the sprawling Vingroup empire, the company is now betting big on India, not just by selling cars, but by putting thousands of electric taxis on the road.

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The rapidly expanding carmaker plans to put 1,000 cabs on the road in the days ahead and aims to scale up to 15,000 vehicles by year-end. The cars will be company-managed and driven by trained drivers. VinFast is also planning to expand operations to Bengaluru and Hyderabad during this period.

The striking bright turquoise taxis will operate under the Green SM brand, short for “Green and Smart Mobility”, signalling an all-electric, eco-friendly taxi network.

VinFast says rides will cost Rs 8 per kilometre, putting it broadly in line with rivals such as Uber, Rapido and Ola, though slightly more expensive in some cases. However, unlike rival cab firms, Green SM says it will not impose surge pricing or time-based charges during peak office hours or bad weather, costs that can occasionally push fares close to Rs 30 per kilometre.

The company says drivers could earn between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 a month. They will operate the VinFast Limo Green, a seven-seater electric MPV designed mainly for taxi services. VinFast says it aims to offer a greener, more standardised experience for passengers. The vehicle offers a 1,240-litre boot space with the third-row seats folded down, making it suitable for airport trips and larger groups.

The taxi push builds on VinFast’s already significant presence in Southeast Asia. The company currently runs taxi services in Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines and Laos, and operates in 62 cities in Vietnam alone. It produces around 300,000 vehicles a year, mostly from its main manufacturing plant in Haiphong.

India, however, is central to VinFast’s long-term ambitions. The company’s ultra-modern manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, launched last August and has the capacity to produce 150,000 vehicles a year. Located only a few kilometres from the deep-sea Tuticorin port, the factory is ideally placed for exports.

For now, VinFast is assembling two premium electric SUVs for the Indian market, the VF 6 and VF 7, both priced above Rs 20 lakh. The VF 6 can charge from 10 per cent to 70 per cent in 25 minutes and offers a certified range of up to 468 km.

Meanwhile, the larger VF 7 can charge from 10 per cent to 70 per cent in 24 minutes and has a certified range of 436 km. It also offers dual-zone air conditioning, different drive modes for different terrain, an electronic parking brake and a range of premium features.

Another sign of VinFast’s determination to establish itself in India is the speed of its dealer expansion. By the end of 2025, the company had appointed 35 dealerships and 26 workshops across 27 cities.

The move also comes at a time of upheaval in India’s electric taxi market. Until last year, all-electric cab operator BluSmart had built a strong reputation for its professionally managed green fleet. But the company collapsed after its founders faced allegations of fund diversion, leaving a gap in the premium electric taxi market that VinFast now appears keen to fill.

The contrast with Tesla is also striking. Despite years of speculation and promises, Tesla is reported to have put on hold plans to build a manufacturing plant in India and currently operates only four Experience Centres, in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram and Bengaluru.