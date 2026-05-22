Animated feature 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' set for release in 300 theatres across India

Bhubaneswar-based animation studio Ele Animations is bringing its hit television series "Jay Jagannath" to the big screen with a theatrical feature film titled "Mahaprabhu Jagannath".

The studio has planned for a pan-India release of the film across 300-plus screens in Hindi, Odia and Telugu in association with multiplex chain Cinepolis, a press release.

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Billed as the first animated feature on Lord Jagannath, the film, will also serve as the launchpad for an interconnected franchise of films, television series, music, and immersive experience destinations spanning Indian spiritual and mythological storytelling, a press release said.

"Jay Jagannath" previously aired on the Pogo channel to significant viewership. The feature film, a family entertainer blending animation with devotional storytelling rooted in the lore of Lord Jagannath, will expand on that universe.

Durga Prasad Dalai, founder and CEO of Ele Animations, said the overwhelming response to the television series made the move to cinema a natural progression.

"This film is not just about entertainment; it's about passing on our rich heritage and values to the next generation in a way that is fun, engaging, and visually stunning," he said.

Ele Animations has mapped out a long-term franchise roadmap that includes an animated children's series on Lord Shiva titled "Mere Bhole", along with stories centred on Lord Hanuman, Lord Ganesha, Goddess Kali and Goddess Durga.

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