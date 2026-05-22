Coke Studio Bangla set to return with Season 4; watch teaser

Coke Studio Bangla is set to return with its fourth season, the digital music platform announced on Thursday.

“হাজারো মনের, হাজারো গল্পের একটাই ঠিকানা — সুর। সেই সুরের Real Magic নিয়ে Coke Studio বাংলা Season 4 is here (Thousands of hearts, thousands of stories—one true destination: music.Coke Studio Bangla Season 4 is here, bringing the Real Magic of that music),” reads the caption on Instagram.

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The clip celebrates music’s diversity, revisiting moments from previous seasons and highlighting how it brings people together in harmony.

Launched in 2022, Coke Studio Bangla quickly established itself as a major force in the country’s music scene, bringing together folk, classical, and contemporary influences through modern production.

Its debut season of 10 songs was met with critical and popular acclaim, a success that continued through the second and third seasons, both recognized for their artistic range and collaborations. Season three initially premiered on April 13, 2024. The third season of Coke Studio Bangla returned with a new song on August 24, 2025, following a year-long hiatus due to political unrest in Bangladesh. Titled Baaji, the romantic song is arranged and produced by Emon Chowdhury.

Taati, the first song of the third season of Coke Studio Bangla, dropped on April 13, 2024, followed by Ma Lo Ma and Obak Bhalobasha in May of the same year.

Musician Shayan Chowdhury Arnob served as the music curator for the first three seasons.

Further details regarding the artist lineup and the release date of the first song are yet to be announced.