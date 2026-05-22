MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 22 May 2026

Mel Gibson’s ‘The Resurrection of the Christ’ gets new release date; first look out

The long-awaited sequel to ‘The Passion of the Christ’ was previously slated to hit theatres on March 26, 2027 while Part Two was set to premiere 40 days later on May 6

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.05.26, 02:00 PM
The Resurrection of the Christ new release date

Jaakko Ohtonen in ‘The Resurrection of the Christ’ Instagram/ @theresurrectionofthechrist

First part of Mel Gibson’s long-awaited sequel to The Passion of the Christ will now release on May 6, 2027 (Ascension Day), followed by Part Two on May 25, 2028, aligning with Ascension Day and Memorial Day weekend, the studio announced Friday.

Keeping with the film’s religious themes, earlier, The Resurrection of the Christ was slated to hit theatres on Good Friday (March 26) in 2027 while Part Two was set to premiere 40 days later on Ascension Day (May 6).

ADVERTISEMENT

“THE RESURRECTION OF THE CHRIST: PART ONE - coming to theaters May 6, 2027,” reads the caption on Instagram alongside the first-look of actor Jaakko Ohtonen as Jesus Christ.

The photo shows Jaakko standing atop a hill, with disciples gathered around him, bowing in reverence.

In development for nearly ten years, the film is a follow-up to Gibson’s 2004 blockbuster The Passion of the Christ, which chronicled the final 12 hours of Jesus’ life and starred Jim Caviezel in the title role.

The original opened to a staggering USD 83 million and went on to gross USD 370 million in the US and more than USD 610 million worldwide. It also received three Academy Award nominations for Makeup, Cinematography, and Original Score.

Gibson, who directed The Passion of the Christ from a script co-written with Benedict Fitzgerald, is once again at the helm for the sequel. Both parts of The Resurrection of the Christ will be produced by Gibson and his Icon Productions partner Bruce Davey.

While The Passion of the Christ was released by Newmarket Films, Lionsgate is now officially on board for The Resurrection, with the partnership first announced in May, 2025.

RELATED TOPICS

Mel Gibson The Resurrection Of The Christ
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Centre to SC: Will bring back some people deported to Bangladesh, check their citizenship

The apex court was hearing a plea of the Centre challenging a Calcutta High Court order that had set aside the Indian government's decision to deport Sunali Khatun and others to Bangladesh and termed it as illegal
Representational Image
Quote left Quote right

India is among the top three focus markets to realise Honda's future growth

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT