Meme mania or new means of dissent? Kolkata 'roaches' weigh in on the Cockroach Janta Party

What began as an internet meme page condemning the comment by Chief Justice Surya Kant, calling unemployed youth cockroaches, has now sparked conversations around unemployment, corruption, political satire and the frustration of youth.

As the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) gains traction online, My Kolkata spoke to people who signed up with the party to understand their expectations from the movement and whether meme culture can evolve into a genuine form of political dissent.

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‘Often, the focus shifts to jokes instead of the actual problems’

“I see CJP as a first wave of somewhat consolidated online dissent that should have happened much earlier. Meme culture has definitely become a voice of dissent in recent years, but it has also diluted serious concerns at times. Often, the focus shifts to jokes and personal relationships instead of the actual problems caused to common people. That is the danger of meme culture becoming political commentary, especially now that even right-wing groups are using it.”

— Dyuti Das, 28, independent research scholar

‘Memes and satire have always been powerful tools’

“I don’t expect CJP to become a functioning political party, but its rapid growth sends a message to the ruling party that many, especially the youth, are unhappy with corruption and the economy. Meme culture and political satire have always been powerful tools against those in power. At a time when dissent is often met with fear-mongering, humour can become an effective and non-violent way to raise awareness.”

— Oindrila Mohinta, 29, digital marketer

‘We don’t just want to be heard, we want to be understood’

“CJP should become the voice of this generation. Many leaders claim they understand young people, but the moment they get power, we are the first to be ignored. We don’t just want to be heard, we want to be understood. Our generation is not only about Gen Z slang and memes, but also about demanding real change and revolution.”

— Moumita Ambett, 27, teacher

‘Memes have always been a voice of dissent’

“No, I have no expectations. I am just voicing my protests to a wider audience. Memes have always been a voice of dissent. We have had cartoonists, mimes, comedy shows, kheur, and all sorts of voices of dissent. Meme is the current form. It's easy, takes less effort and is appealing. Mass media should be as per demand. Now. It's the best media.”

— Sayantan Dasmazumdar, 30, doctor

‘I do not think meme culture or social media can change anything in India’

“First, I had legitimately thought this was a meme. It was the Avengers Assemble moment for social media activists. But I never thought a party could actually be political with a symbol of a cockroach. I have no expectations as of now. It’s a satire. I do not think meme culture or social media can change anything in India. But I love this satire on mainstream politics.”

— Tirthankar Dutta, 24, student

‘It turns frustration into something people engage with’

“I hope CJP does not remain just another meme page or satire-led movement, but sparks meaningful conversations around real civic issues like unemployment. Real change cannot happen only through Instagram; people also need to participate and engage on the ground. Meme culture has become a strong form of dissent because it turns frustration into something people engage with. Today, humour, satire and cultural commentary are becoming powerful tools for social and political communication.”

— Trisha Bose, 26, communication professional

‘Youth reflect the real strength of a nation’

“Youth power reflects the real strength of a nation because today’s young people are more aware, expressive and fearless about social and political issues. If guided in the right direction, they can bring meaningful change. Meme culture has also become a voice of dissent, as most memes today are rooted in criticism and commentary on real events happening around us.”

— Parichay Choudhari, 25, cinematographer

‘Humour is the best way to bring up serious topics of discussion’

“I think it’s just advocacy done right. Yes, it initially did start as a satirical response but on getting such enormous support from the youth of India, it should focus on advocating for political transparency and rightful representation of the youth of the nation. It has already become a major voice of dissent for Gen-Z and it's mostly because of the accessibility. I think humour is the best way to bring up serious topics of discussion. Meme is a language of the youth and I think it's acting as a great outlet of frustration in a country where there are such strict regulations on speech even though we call ourselves a democracy.”

— Srija Lodh, 20, medical student

‘What CJP is attempting goes beyond meme culture’

“CJP’s modus operandi has been to position itself as a political front for the youth rather than a political party — at least for now. Therefore, keeping in mind that CJP is a satirical political experiment, one should have very limited expectations in terms of actual governance. But as a cultural phenomenon? Quite a lot. I sincerely believe what CJP is attempting goes beyond merely being part of meme culture, especially in the context of the CJI’s remark a few days ago, which seemed to target frustrated youth and dissenters in the world’s largest democracy.”

— Sarthak Mitra, 23, student