Ryan Gosling-starrer ‘Project Hail Mary’ to hit Indian theatres on March 26

Ryan Gosling-starrer Project Hail Mary is set to release in theatres in India on March 26, the makers announced on Friday. The film is directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller and is produced by the Amazon MGM Studios banner.

Distributed by Sony Pictures International, it will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages across IMAX and other premium large formats.

Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling plays Ryland Grace, a teacher at a middle school, in this adaptation of Andy Weir's 2021 novel of the same name.

In the trailer, Grace is sent on a space mission by government official Eva Stratt (Sandra Hüller) because the Earth is dying, and the authorities believe that Grace is the only scientist who might know how to save the planet.

Grace holds a PhD in molecular biology but he insists that he is not an astronaut. However, Eva informs him that if he refuses to embark on the mission, the entire human race will soon perish.

“The Sun is not the only star dying. There is only one star that was not affected by its neighbours,” says Eva in the video. That star is Tau Ceti.

The crew en route to the star die on their way. Grace is the only survivor. But, he slips into a coma. When he regains consciousness, he is unable to comprehend why he is stuck in a spaceship. While trying to piece together what happened, Grace finds himself in the company of a mysterious creature.

Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung and Milana Vayntrub round off the cast of the film.