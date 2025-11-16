MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 16 November 2025

‘I feel light as a butterfly’: Sherlyn Chopra undergoes surgery to remove breast implants

The 38-year-old previously said that the silicone implants caused her persistent discomfort and chronic pain

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.11.25, 12:09 PM
Sherlyn Chopra

Sherlyn Chopra Instagram

Actress-model Sherlyn Chopra has undergone surgery to remove her breast implants each weighing 825g, she said, reminding her followers to not feel pressured by social media to alter their bodies.

Chopra previously said that the silicone implants caused her persistent discomfort and chronic pain.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video shared on Instagram on Saturday, the 38-year-old said, “Ye bhaari bojh mere seene se hatt chuke hai. 825 grams each. I feel light as a butterfly. Desh ke yuva peedi se meri guzaarish hai ki social media par wrongly influence ho kar external validation paane ki chahat mein apne body ke sath koi khiulvaad na kare”.

Aapko jo bhi karwana ho, uske pros and cons ko consider kar ke, apne family aur medical experts ke sath in-depth discussions kare. Koi jaldbaaki na kare. Bheed ka hissa bilkul na bane. Apni authenticity aur realness ki hifaazat kare,” she added.

Netizens were all praises for Sherlyn on social media. “More power to you. So much proud of you,” one of them wrote. “Sis your heart is pure that's why you can share on social media what is happening in your life. Proud of you sis. May God bless you,” another commented.

Sherlyn also penned a note alongside the video. “I strongly believe that there’s absolutely no point in living life with excess baggage!!! That’s my personal opinion.. To each his own…Huge thanks to my team of highly skilled doctors for my breast implant removal / breast explant surgery,” she wrote.

A day ago, she shared another update, writing, “Silicon Free!!! On the road to healing & recovery…Feeling much lighter after the removal of my breast implants, which weighed 825 grams each.”

The announcement came days after she opened up about going through months of chronic back, chest and shoulder pain. After several consultations with doctors, Sherlyn said that she realised that the pain arose from her silicone implants that she had installed early on in her career.

RELATED TOPICS

Sherlyn Chopra
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Buzz over Nitish's silence: JDU chief’s seclusion after polls sparks several theories

The question on many minds is: How long will Nitish continue in the chair he has held, with only brief interruptions, for nearly two decades?
ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan.
Quote left Quote right

Targeting 2028 for Chandrayaan-4. ISRO has also begun work on an Indian Space Station

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT