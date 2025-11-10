MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Why Shah Rukh Khan’s picture with Mumbai cops from his birthday event is going viral

The actor, who turned 60 on 2 November, is currently filming for Siddharth Anand’s highly anticipated action drama ‘King’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 10.11.25, 01:40 PM
Shah Rukh Khan with Mumbai police officers

Shah Rukh Khan with Mumbai police officers Instagram/@viralbhayani

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s recent photograph with Mumbai cops has gone viral, with many internet users praising his thoughtful gesture towards a female officer.

The picture shows Shah Rukh gently holding the officer’s hand.

Many fans said the gesture, though simple, reflected the actor's pure humility, warmth and innate grace.

“King for a reason,” commented an Instagram user. “Your character makes you great… education, money , fame are just tools,” wrote another.

According to media reports, the photograph was clicked during Shah Rukh’s 60th birthday celebration on 2 November.

Mumbai Police had cordoned off a one-kilometre stretch around his Bandra residence, Mannat, for crowd control.

However, the actor made a surprise appearance at Balgandharv Rang Mandir in Bandra, where a special fan event was held. Around 500 lucky fans with golden and purple passes filled the auditorium, which shook with chants of “Shah Rukh! Shah Rukh”.

The actor is currently filming for Siddharth Anand’s highly anticipated film King. The actioner, expected to hit theaters in 2026, will feature Shah Rukh alongside Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan.

