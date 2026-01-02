‘The Odyssey’, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and other Hollywood films to look forward to in 2026

The year 2026 promises visual spectacles, much-awaited comebacks and blockbusters that may take the box office by storm. From much-anticipated epics to latest instalments in popular franchises, here are 10 Hollywood films that we cannot wait to watch on the big screen this year.

The Odyssey

1 10 A still from the trailer A still from the trailer (X/ @OdysseyFilm)

Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey is arguably the most ambitious film to reach screens this year. Shot entirely on IMAX 70mm with an ensemble that includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Anne Hathaway, the film traces Odysseus’ decade-long journey home after the Trojan War. The teaser of the film, which released in theatres in December, promises a magnum opus of a scale that is sure to blow our minds away.

Avengers: Doomsday

2 10 Robert Downey Jr. at the San Diego Comic Con 2024 (File Picture)

Marvel’s next Avengers instalment comes with a weight of expectations. Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday features an ensemble that includes almost all OG legacy characters. Early trailer drops confirm Chris Evans’ Captain America back in action and Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. Even the X-Men are all set to make MCU debut in Doomsday.

Dune: Part Three

3 10 Still from Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya starrer 'Dune' (IMDb)

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune trilogy reaches its conclusion this year with Dune: Part Three, an adaptation expected to follow Dune: Messiah and conclude Paul Atreides’ (Timothee Chalamet) arc. Zendaya will reprise her role as Chani. Robert Pattinson is also set to join the franchise. The other returning actors include Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

4 10 Tom Holland (File Picture)

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker in what promises to be a fresh chapter for the character. Set to release in late July, Spider-Man: Brand New Day picks up after the emotional climax of No Way Home and reintroduces familiar faces like Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya).

Supergirl

5 10 Milly Alcock as ‘Supergirl’ (X/@jamesgunn)

After the reboot of DCU in 2025 with Superman, Zack Snyder is back with the second film — this time with a woman superhero. With Milly Alcock portraying Kara Zor-El, the wild cousin of Superman, on a personal quest that spans galaxies, Supergirl aims to blend classic superhero spectacle with a more character-driven arc.

Project Hail Mary

6 10 A still from ‘Project Hail Mary’ trailer (YouTube)

Ryan Gosling embarks on a space mission to save Earth in Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s Project Hail Mary, based on Andy Weir's 2021 New York Times best-selling novel of the same name. Sandra Hüller, who won international acclaim for the 2023 film Anatomy of a Fall, plays a scientist in the film.

Toy Story 5

7 10 A still from ‘Toy Story 5’ (Pixar)

Pixar brings back one of its most-loved universes with Toy Story 5. With Woody, Buzz, and the gang facing a new challenge — Lilypad, a frog-shaped smart tablet. Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return as the voices of Woody and Buzz Lightyear, alongside Joan Cusack as Jessie, Blake Clark as Slinky Dog, and Tony Hale as Forky.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

8 10 Poster of '28 Years Later: The Bone Temple' (File Picture)

The 28 Days Later franchise gets a new instalment with 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. A direct sequel to Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later, the film directed by Nia DaCosta picks up the threads immediately after the events of the 2025 zombie movie.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

9 10 Samara Weaving in Ready or Not: Here I Come (IMDb)

After surviving the deadly game of hide-and-seek on her wedding night with her in-laws, Le Domas family, Grace (Samara Weaving) realises the nightmare isn’t over yet. She has entered a deadlier phase of the game, now joined by her estranged sister, Faith (Kathryn Newton). To stay alive, Grace must protect Faith and seize the High Seat of the Council that governs the world.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

10 10 A still from ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ (IMDb)

Building on the massive success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023), The Super Mario Galaxy Movie slingshots the beloved plumber from the iconic video game into a space adventure. Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Benny Safdie, Brie Larson, Charlie Day will all be back as the voice cast in this sequel.