New poster of Keerthy Suresh and Antony Varghese Pepe’s ‘Thottam’ out

A new poster of upcoming Malayalam action-thriller Thottam, starring Keerthy Suresh and Antony Varghese Pepe, was unveiled by the makers on Thursday.

The poster features Keerthy standing on a foggy cobblestone street, dressed in a vintage brown outfit and boots. She holds a blood-stained broken wine glass in one hand and a worn-out leather bag in the other, while broken bottles surround her.

Shadowy figures clash in the background, creating a dark, tense atmosphere. The text “Happy New Year” appears across the top, with the film’s title Thottam: The Descent written below.

“She walks in, and the year begins to burn bright. Wishing you all a fearless New Year, From the world of #Thottam,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Directed by Rishi Sivakumar, Thottam marks Keerthy Suresh’s first collaboration with Antony Varghese.

In November 2025, the makers confirmed that shooting for Thottam will commence in early 2026.

George C. Williams, known for his work on Atlee’s films Raja Rani and Theri, will handle the cinematography for Thottam, while Harshavardhan Rameshwar is composing the music and background score.

Thottam is produced by Monu Pazhedath, A.V. Anoop, Novel Vindhyan, and Simmy Rajeevan under the banners of AVA Productions, First Page Entertainment, and Maargaa Entertainers.

Further details about the film are yet to be announced.

Keerthy was last seen in Revolver Rita. She also made her Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan in Baby John, which received a mixed response from audiences.

On the other hand, Antony was last seen in sports action drama Daveed, which went on to become a major hit. He also has Kattalan and Nahas Hidhayath’s I’m Game in the pipeline.