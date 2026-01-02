‘Dhurandhar’ undergoes edits, words ‘Baloch’, ‘intelligence’ muted in new version

Aditya Dhar’s latest directorial Dhurandhar, which has emerged as the highest grossing Indian film of 2025, is now running in theatres with minor changes, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Production banner Aditya Dhar Films decided to mute some words in the Ranveer Singh-starrer espionage thriller without any directive from the Information and Broadcasting ministry, as per the PTI report.

The filmmakers approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with the changes, which included muting dialogues with the word ‘Baloch’, found to be offensive to certain communities, PTI reported.

The changes were made under Rule 31 of the Cinematograph Act, which allows producers to edit an already certified movie provided it does not change the larger meaning of the scene.

Released on 5 December, Dhurandhar has raked in Rs 1141.75 crore gross worldwide, industry data-tracking Platform Sacnilk reported.

The action drama was declared tax-free in Ladakh on Friday.

Making the announcement, Lt Gov Kavinder Gupta's office said in an X post that it was shot extensively in the region. “The film spotlights Ladakh’s cinematic landscapes, signalling strong support for filmmakers and reinforcing the UT’s push to emerge as a preferred destination for film shoots and tourism,” the X post said.

Also starring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan, Dhurandhar is set in in Pakistan's Lyari town and it centres on an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh), who infiltrates a local gang of criminals and arms dealers.

Dhruandhar 2 is currently in the works and will hit theatres on 19 March.