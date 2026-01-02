Priyanka Chaturvedi flags misuse of AI like Grok to sexualise women

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday wrote to Union minister for electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, raising concerns over the alleged misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) tools on social media platforms to post objectionable images of women.

“Have sought urgent attention and intervention of IT minister to take the issue of increasing incidents of AI apps being prompted to sexualise and undress women by unauthorised use of their images on social media. There have to be guardrails put in place by features such as Grok that do not violate women’s dignity, big tech firms need to take the onus. And I wish men indulging in such behaviour were educated better at their homes & schools so as to not become such sick perverts in their adulthood,” Chaturvedi said, sharing the letter on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rajya Sabha MP highlighted a “new trend that has emerged on social media”, particularly on X, where men “use fake accounts to post women's photos and push prompts into Grok to minimise their clothing and sexualise them.” Grok is a generative AI model developed by Elon Musk’s company xAI.

She added, “It is not just limited to sharing photos through fake accounts but are also targeting women who post their own photos. This is unacceptable and gross misuse of an AI function. What is worse is that Grok is enabling this behaviour by adhering to such requests. This is breach of women's right to privacy as well as unauthorised use of their pictures, which is not just unethical but also criminal.”

Chaturvedi, who is a member of the standing committee on IT & communication, urged the minister to intervene. “Our country cannot be a bystander to women's dignity being violated publicly and digitally with zero consequences under the garb of creativity and innovation condone such prompts. We are seeing similar patterns appear even on other big tech platforms that are going absolutely unchecked. As a nation we must take this up on a priority to ensure women are not the victims of such openly criminal practices and further silence and push them out of these platforms,” she wrote.

She stressed that the Centre should work with social media and AI platform developers to implement safeguards, making digital spaces safer for women. “While we welcome AI and its role in making lives easier for the world, we will not allow a proliferation of such demeaning acts towards women,” she said, emphasising the need for urgent government intervention.