Ranveer Singh’s debut film ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ to re-release amid ‘Dhurandhar’ success

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma’s 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat is set to re-release in theatres on 16 January, multiplex chain PVR Cinemas announced on Friday.

The announcement comes amid Dhurandhar’s record-breaking box office performance.

“Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and a rom-com that never gets old. Band Baaja Baaraat is back on the big screen - catch the fun all over again!#BandBaajaBaaraat re-releasing at PVR INOX on Jan 16,” the multiplex chain said in a statement on Instagram.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Band Baaja Baaraat marked Ranveer’s acting debut in 2010. The film follows Bittu (Ranveer), a carefree Delhi boy whose life takes a turn when he teams up with ambitious and determined Shruti (Anushka Sharma) to launch a wedding planning business called “Shaadi Mubarak.”

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Band Baaja Baaraat also stars Ranjit Batra in a key role.

Talking about the film, filmmaker Maneesh revealed that it was born from a “very simple idea”. “I had read a magazine piece about young Indian entrepreneurs, and something stayed with me—people with limited resources still stepping out, taking risks, and trying to build something of their own, even on a small scale.”

“That became the seed of the story. It eventually grew into a film about love, friendship, and ambition—authentic, messy, and deeply rooted in the streets we know,” Maneesh further said.

“Over the years, the film has found a life of its own with audiences across generations, geographies, and different moments in their lives. I am really looking forward to see people loving our film that was made with a lot of heart again on the big screen,” Maneesh added.

“Re-releasing the film is our way of celebrating modern storytelling that continues to resonate across generations. With its timeless music, sharp humour, and deeply lived-in performances, the film captures the spirit of friendship, love, ambition, and life just as it is. We’re excited to bring it back for a new generation to discover its magic on the big screen,” said Niharika Bijli, lead strategist of PVR INOX.

Ranveer is currently basking in the success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film at the domestic box office in the history of Indian cinema.