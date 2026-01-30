Watch: Shah Rukh Khan narrates commemorative video celebrating 10 years of Netflix in India

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has narrated a special commemorative film unveiled by Netflix to mark the completion of its 10 years in India.

Netflix said the film celebrates not just a decade of content, but also the shared habit of watching, feeling and falling in love with stories together. The film traces Netflix’s evolution in India, highlighting how casual conversations such as ‘Netflix pe kya dekha?’ transformed into the now-familiar ritual of ‘Netflix pe kya dekhein?’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix officially entered the Indian market in January 2016 as part of its global expansion.

Its first Indian original series, 2018's Sacred Games, created by Anurag Kashyap and starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, helped establish streaming as a mainstream entertainment format in the country.

Since then, Netflix India has backed a wide range of original films, series, stand-up specials and documentaries, collaborating with leading filmmakers, creators and actors.

Its hit series slate includes Delhi Crime, Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Kohrra, The Ba***ds of Bollywood and The Railway Men. Its popular original films include Raat Akeli Hai, Ludo, Bulbull, Darlings, Monica, O My Darling, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga and Khufiya.

Vamsi Murthy, senior director of Marketing at Netflix India, said the streamer will continue to nurture stories and create moments that feel personal, deeply Indian and rooted in community.

“Over the last 10 years, Netflix India has grown alongside its audiences by turning great stories into shared experiences. Our journey is inseparable from the fans who embraced these stories, built fandoms around them, and carried them into everyday conversations,” he said in a statement.