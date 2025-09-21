Akshay Kumar pays tribute to stuntmen in the Season 3 finale of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Akshay Kumar paid tribute to the stuntmen of Bollywood in the Season 3 finale of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which dropped on Netflix on Saturday. Akshya was a guest on the Kapil Sharma-hosted comedy chat show to promote his film Jolly LLB 3.

Sharing the stage with stunt performers, Akshay credited his decades-long success to them. “Mere liye asli heroes yeh hain. Inki wajah se mera career hai,” he said, saluting their courage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stuntmen revealed that Akshay has been quietly supporting their welfare by personally paying life insurance premiums for every member of the stuntmen’s union.

The episode also retained its trademark humour. Kapil Sharma teased Akshay about being late on the show despite his reputation of being punctual. “Arre, mujhe pehle paise nahi mile,” Akshay was quick to reply.

The banter continued when Kapil joked about Akshay’s massive filmography, to which the actor quipped: “Tere show ke teen seasons Netflix pe chale, do filmein aayi, aur ab cafe bhi khol liya... tu bata talent zyada hai ya zarooratein?”.

The finale featured Kiku Sharda as Baburao from Hera Pheri and Krushna Abhishek as Suniel Shetty.

Hosted by Kapil Sharma, the Netflix show also stars Sunil Grover, with Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu as judges. The third season, which premiered on June 21, featured Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha, Gautam Gambhir and Rishabh Pant as guests.