‘Alpha’ trailer is out and it finally answers the question ‘Where is Sharavari?’

Yash Raj Films dropped the trailer for its upcoming spy thriller Alpha on Wednesday, finally putting to rest the question fans were asking: ‘Where is Sharvari?’.

When the teaser of Alpha was dropped by the makers on June 10, it had invited criticism from fans for the absence of Sharvari from the promotional clip. However, today’s two-minute-33-second-long video features the actress.

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The trailer offers a glimpse into Alia’s Alpha, who steps into her first mission as an Indian soldier—trained for years by her father (Bobby Deol).

In the following scenes, her character encounters Sharvari, who reveals the true intent behind her father’s Alpha mission—- a plan driven by revenge against India.

Alia’s Alpha decides to turn against her father and sets out to stop the Alpha mission alongside Sharvari. The clip concludes with a glimpse of Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir, who is set to assist Alpha in her mission to protect India.

Anil Kapoor also features in the video.

Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail, known for the Netflix series The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984, and films like Fan and Dhoom 3. It is produced by Aditya Chopra.

This is the sixth instalment in YRF’s Spy Universe, which already includes titles such as War, Pathaan and the Tiger franchise, headlined by Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, respectively.

Alpha is scheduled to release in theatres on July 10.