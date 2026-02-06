Sean Baker’s ‘Sandiwara’ starring Michelle Yeoh to premiere at Berlin Film Festival

Filmmaker Sean Baker’s upcoming film Sandiwara starring Michelle Yeoh is set to have its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival on February 13, as per reports.

According to US-based entertainment magazine Variety, in Sandiwara the Anora director returns to his iPhone-shooting roots.

Sandiwara is the first film under Self-Portrait’s Residency programme, which launched last year with the aim of inviting creatives “from all disciplines into the brand to design using their own distinctive style”, according to a press release.

As per the official logline of the film on IMDb, “Sandiwara, set in a Malaysian night market, follows five characters who each tell their own unique story and represent a facet of Malaysian culture rarely explored.”

The Berlin Film Festival will feature a special screening of Sandiwara on February 13, followed by a discussion with Baker and Michelle. Baker will also attend the Berlinale’s opening ceremony on February 12 to present Yeoh with this year’s Honorary Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement.

The festival runs from February 12 to 22.

The Berlin International Film Festival also announced new movies for this year’s event. The lineup includes horror, sci-fi, drama, and music stories.

One of the special films is The Only Living Pickpocket in New York, directed by Noah Segan and starring John Turturro and Steve Buscemi.

There will also be European premieres like The Weight, starring Ethan Hawke and Russell Crowe, and Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die, a sci-fi comedy with Sam Rockwell, Juno Temple and Zazie Beetz, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the festival organisers, this year’s Generation selection includes 18 feature films and 23 shorts from 31 countries, featuring 30 world premieres and 10 feature debuts.

During this year’s Berlinale, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur will also present a 4K restored version of author and activist Arundhati Roy’s 1989 cult film In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones. The screening will take place in the Berlinale Classics section, with Roy and director Pradip Krishen expected to attend the premiere alongside Dungarpur.