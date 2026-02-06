‘Young Sherlock’ trailer: Hero Fiennes Tiffin steps into the shoes of Holmes

Hero Fiennes Tiffin steps into the shoes of a young detective in the trailer of Young Sherlock, an upcoming series based on Sherlock Holmes, dropped by the makers on Thursday.

The two-minute-long-video offers a glimpse into the early life of Sherlock, long before he becomes the legendary detective of Baker Street. Set against the backdrop of 1870s Oxford, the show portrays Sherlock as a raw, unfiltered youth who is entangled in a murder he is accused of committing.

The subsequent scenes in the video show Sherlock attempting to solve the case through detailed investigation, with the help of James Morati, whom he meets in Oxford.

“Think fast. Fight faster. Young Sherlock. March 4 on Prime Video,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Touted as a thrilling original story of the famed detective, the upcoming series is directed and executive-produced by Guy Ritchie, who previously helmed the films Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, starring Robert Downey Jr.

Based on Andy Lane’s Young Sherlock Holmes novels, the eight-part series revisits Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic sleuth in his formative years. The series has added acclaimed actor Colin Firth to its cast.

Firth will play Sir Bucephalus Hodge, with further character details currently under wraps, reported Variety. The show also features Joseph Fiennes.

Young Sherlock is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 4.