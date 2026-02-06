MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Anil Kapoor-starrer action-thriller ‘Subedaar’ to arrive on Prime Video soon

Helmed by Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa director Suresh Triveni, ‘Subedaar’ also stars Radhikka Madan

Entertainment Web Desk Published 06.02.26, 02:07 PM
Anil Kapoor in ‘Subedaar’

Anil Kapoor in ‘Subedaar’ IMDb

Anil Kapoor-starrer action-thriller Subedaar is set to premiere on Prime Video soon, the streaming platform announced on Friday.

Sharing a first-look poster of the film on Instagram, the streamer wrote on Instagram, “You’ve been warned. #SubedaarOnPrime, Coming Soon.”

The poster features a close-up of a bloodied fist. Bold text “Don’t F**K with Subedaar” appears across the poster.

Helmed by Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa director Suresh Triveni, Subedaar also stars Radhikka Madan.

Shooting for Subedaar began in October 2024. The first-look teaser of the actioner was dropped by the streamer on Anil’s 68th birthday.

The official logline of the film reads — “Set in the Indian heartland, the powerful masala action-drama follows Subedaar Arjun Maurya as he grapples with the challenges of leading a civilian life, navigates a strained relationship with his daughter and confronts societal dysfunction. Once a soldier who fought for the nation, Subedaar must now battle enemies within to protect his home and family.”

Triveni has co-written the story of Subedaar with Prajwal Chandrashekar.

Anil, 68, last appeared in Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR. He essayed the role of Colonel Vikrant Kaul in the actioner.

