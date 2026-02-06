‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ not about caste or community: Neeraj Pandey amid row over Netflix film

Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat does not aim to demean any caste or community, filmmaker Neeraj Panday said on Friday, hours after the title of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer movie sparked uproar.

The film's announcement on February 3 led to backlash on social media, with many calling the title “casteist” and offensive. The controversy also led to an FIR with Hazratganj police station in Uttar Pradesh, while the NHRC issued a notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting following a complaint, as per PTI.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Pandey, who serves as the producer of the film, said all promotional materials and the teaser of the film have been taken down for the time being.

“Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term ‘Pandat’ is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character,” the 52-year-old filmmaker wrote. “The story focuses on an individual's actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community,” Pandey explained.

“As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a deep sense of responsibility to tell stories that are thoughtful and respectful. This film, like my earlier work, has been created with sincere intent and solely to entertain audiences,” he further said, while also taking into account the film’s title hurting audience sentiments.

“In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being, as we believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses. We look forward to sharing the film with audiences soon,” the Khakee creator signed off.

Bajpayee, who plays the titular character in the film, addressed the issue on his Instagram stories. “I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen,” he wrote.

“As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community,” Bajpayee added.

Bajpayee also opened up about working with Pandey, saying that the latter’s approach to filmmaking comes with a “consistent seriousness” and “care”.

Bringing attention to the makers removing promotional content from social media, Bajpayee mentioned, “This shows the seriousness with which the concerns are being taken.”

All promotional content for Ghooskhor Pandat and its teaser were removed from the internet following a directive from the Centre.

The crime thriller follows Bajpayee's Ajay Dikshit, also known as Pandat, a corrupt police officer whose plans for a lucrative and eventful night are disrupted when he finds himself caught in the middle of a global conspiracy unfolding in the heart of Delhi.

The film is directed by Ritesh Shah, who has also penned the story with Pandey. It is produced by Pandey through his banner Friday Filmworks.

Former UP CM and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati criticised the film and stated that the central government should immediately impose a ban on the “caste-indicating” film.

In an X post on Friday, Mayawati wrote, “It is a matter of great sorrow and concern that, not only in U.P. alone in recent times, but now even in films, 'Pandit' is being portrayed as a bribe-taker and so on, leading to the insult and disrespect of them across the entire country, which has currently spread intense anger throughout the entire Brahmin community.”

“Our party also strongly condemns this. The Central Government should immediately impose a ban on such a caste-indicating film 'Ghooskhor Pandit'; this is the demand of the B.S.P. At the same time, registering an FIR by the Lucknow Police in this regard is an appropriate step,” she added.