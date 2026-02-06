MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ OTT release: When and where to watch Kapil Sharma’s romantic comedy

Directed by Anukalp Goswami, ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ hit theatres on December 12, 2025

Entertainment Web Desk Published 06.02.26, 03:59 PM
A poster of ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’

A poster of ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ File picture

Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, a sequel to his 2015 romantic comedy, is now available to stream on JioHotstar, the streamer announced on Thursday.

“Full family entertainer with double… no, quadruple confusion. Watch #KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2, now streaming only on JioHotstar,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Directed by Anukalp Goswami, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 hit theatres on December 12, 2025.

The film follows a man secretly married to three women of different faiths and planning a fourth wedding. Meanwhile, a police officer searches for him after he confesses his secrets to a priest.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is produced by Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production. It also stars Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati, Ayesha Khan, and Manoj Singh.

Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain and Abbas Mustan serve as producers of the film.

Kapil was last seen in Nandita Das’s 2022 movie Zwigato. He is currently hosting Season 4 of Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show. On the show, he hosted several celebrity guests including Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukerji, A.R. Rahman, Kartik Aaryan, members of the Women Indian Team.

