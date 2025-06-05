Sara Ali Khan says she is 'honoured' to be part of 'Metro... In Dino'

Actor Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday said she grew up watching filmmaker Anurag Basu's movies and that is why it was surreal for her to be a part of the director's latest, "Metro... In Dino".

An anthology of four stories of contemporary couples, the movie is a follow-up to Basu's critically-acclaimed 2007 movie "Life in a... Metro".

As an actor, Sara said she has never felt "less pressure" for a project but with "Metro... In Dino", she knew that the responsibility would be shouldered by everyone involved in the film.

"I have never felt less pressure. I just think that there are moments where I can't even believe that I'm here. I am just so honoured and privileged to be on a stage right now with like seven actors that I admire, with Anurag and Bhushan sir, in a film like this.

"It's just amazing. It's surreal to me to just be a part of it. So, I don't think that the pressure would be mine at all actually," the actor told reporters.

In the movie, Sara will feature alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher.

The four stories of the movie are set in four main metro cities -- Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

The "Sky Force" actor said she was new to Basu's style of filmmaking and that's why she relied on co-star Aditya, who had earlier starred in the director's 2020 anthology "Ludo".

"I had a lot of fun. I've grown up watching Basu da's films and I think that just being given an opportunity to be part of it was just amazing. Basu da has a way of working that I have never really seen before. Adi, having worked with Basu da before, it was like a nice bridge kind of a thing because they knew each other and they knew how to kind of work. I instantly felt very comfortable," she said.

Besides Aditya, Fatima, who also featured in "Ludo", helped Sara on the sets.

"They both were like, 'This is it, this is how it's going to be. Just go with the flow.' So, I think that it was definitely helpful," she said.

Asked about the box office pressure, Basu said a storyteller should honestly tell their stories and let audiences decide the fate of the movie.

"You can't plan it. A safe film is the most unsafe film. I think a film needs to be made with heart and then the audience will decide whether we did our job," he said.

"Metro... In Dino" is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd. The film will be released in theatres on July 4.

