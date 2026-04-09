Sanya Malhotra wraps Kashmir schedule of ‘Sundar Poonam’: ‘We shot, we froze’

Actress Sanya Malhotra has wrapped up shooting for the Kashmir schedule of her upcoming film Sundar Poonam, she announced on social media.

Sharing a series of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the sets of the film on Instagram, Sanya wrote, “We came, we shot, we froze hehe#SundarPoonam Kashmir.”

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Directed by Bhakshak helmer Pulkit, the film is produced by Kumar Taurani and Vikram Malhotra under the banners of Tips Films and Abundantia Entertainment.

Also featuring Aditya Rawal, Sundar Poonam is inspired by real-life crime events.

Earlier this year, Prime Video shared the first look of the film, which featured the actress dressed as a bride in heavy lehenga and jewellery.

“On their idyllic honeymoon in Kashmir, a newlywed couple goes missing, unravelling a chilling truth about Poonam, the bride, whose obsessive love story, twisted past and shocking secrets pull everyone around her into a deadly spiral,” reads the film’s official logline.

Sundar Poonam is set to premiere on Prime Video later this year.

Sanya, 34, will also be seen in Vivek Das Chaudhary’s Toaster, alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on April 15.