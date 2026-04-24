Kohli leads Royal Challengers Bengaluru in five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in IPL clash

Veteran batter Virat Kohli's chasing heroics overshadowed an impressive century from Sai Sudharsan as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the Indian Premier League on Friday.

Kohli led the 206-run chase with a commanding 81 off 44 balls, sharing a decisive stand with local favourite Devdutt Padikkal at the batting-friendly M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, sealing the win in 18.5 overs.

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Put in to bat, Gujarat opener Sudharsan dominated the Bengaluru attack from the outset, striking a fluent 100 off 58 balls to lift his side to 205-3, but his effort proved insufficient as Bengaluru made light work of the chase.

Kohli, fondly known as the 'chase master', lived up to his reputation after opening alongside Jacob Bethell, who departed early.

From there, Kohli took control of the innings, accelerating relentlessly and tearing through Gujarat's attack, striking eight fours and four sixes as the crowd chanted his name.

Gujarat fast bowler Jason Holder briefly stemmed the flow when he bowled Kohli, who smashed his bat onto his pads and walked off visibly frustrated after missing out on finishing the chase.

Padikkal matched the tempo at the other end with an electrifying knock of 55 off 27 balls including two fours and six sixes, before getting bowled by spinner Rashid Khan.

The final touches were applied by Krunal Pandyaand Tim David, who completed the chase after a brief wobble that saw two wickets fall in quick succession.

Earlier, the 24-year-old Sudharsan's innings was studded with 11 fours and five sixes before he was eventually caught and bowled by Josh Hazlewood. Captain Shubman Gill played a supporting role, contributing 32 off 24 balls.

Despite late cameos from Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar and Jason Holder, Gujarat were restricted to 205.

The win lifted Bengaluru to second place in the standings, and they next face Delhi Capitals on Monday. Seventh-placed Gujarat will look to recover when they meet Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.