Bengali veteran actor Biplab Dasgupta dies at 75

Bengali veteran actor and renowned elocutionist Biplab Dasgupta, who starred in notables in films like Baishey Shraban, Gumnaami and Zulfiqar, died at 75 years old on Friday in Kolkata after battling from prolonged illness.

Family members said Dasgupta, who had been battling post-operative complications for some time, felt unwell at his Golf Club Road residence in Tollygunge and passed away while being taken to a hospital.

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He had been ailing following a prostate surgery and is survived by his wife and daughter.

In 2021, Dasgupta starred alongside Soumitra Chatterjee and Naseeruddin Shah in Shaibal Mitra's courtroom drama The Holy Conspiracy. It is inspired by the famous 1925 Scopes Monkey Trial and is notable for being one of the final films featuring the late Soumitra Chatterjee.

In the film, Dasgupta played a judge.

Dasgupta also earned acclaim for his roles in television serials such as Chemistry Mashi, Jogomaya, and Checkmate, and Bosepukur Khunkharapi, among others.

As his mortal remains were taken to Technicians Studio, members of the film, television and OTT fraternity gathered to pay their last respects.

Dasgupta was survived by his wife and a daughter.