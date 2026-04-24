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regular-article-logo Friday, 24 April 2026

Rihanna lands in Mumbai for brand event, waves at paparazzi

The pop sensation is in Mumbai for a special event related to her brand Fenty Beauty

PTI Published 24.04.26, 04:32 PM
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Globally popular singer Rihanna has arrived in the city for an official visit.

Dressed in an all-black outfit, the Grammy-winning musician was spotted by paparazzi at the airport on Thursday evening. She smiled and waved at the shutterbugs before being escorted to her car.

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According to media reports, Rihanna is in Mumbai for a special event related to her brand Fenty Beauty.

Titled ‘Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli pop-up’, the event is scheduled to be held at a mall in south Mumbai on Friday evening.

Reports also suggest that the singer is likely to meet Reliance Industries Ltd board member Isha Ambani Piramal during her stay and may also travel to Jamnagar.

However, there has been no official confirmation about the purpose of her visit.

This marks Rihanna’s second visit to India following her performance at the lavish pre-wedding event of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant and Radhika Merchant in Gujarat’s Jamnagar city in March 2024.

The international music sensation is known for tracks such as "Diamonds", "Where Have You Been", "Rude Boy" and "Pour it Up".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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