India power demand hits seasonal record at 240 GW in April amid heat surge

India’s peak electricity demand reached a seasonal high of 240 GW on Thursday, driven by intense heat and rising use of air conditioners, according to power ministry data.

The highest supply met during a day stood slightly higher at 240.12 GW on April 23, compared with 239.70 GW on April 22, marking the strongest level so far this summer.

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Experts say demand could soon surpass the second-highest level of 243.27 GW recorded in September 2023, as rising temperatures and more frequent heatwaves continue to strain consumption.

India’s all-time peak demand of 250 GW was recorded in May 2024.

Last year, the peak power demand was 242.77 GW, which was recorded in June, 2025.

In the first fortnight of this month, the peak power demand remained lower than the 235.32 GW recorded in April last year.

The peak power demand met, or the highest supply in a day, was recorded at 234.81 GW on April 16 this year, but surged to 238.94 GW the next day.

On April 18, demand remained almost at the same level of 238.80 GW, but fell to 225.69 GW on April 19, before rising again to 237.43 GW on April 20. It had slipped to 236.73 GW on April 21, the data showed.

Experts are of the view that the demand and consumption of electricity will increase in the remainder of this month due to more frequent use of air-conditioners, air coolers, and other appliances by domestic as well as commercial consumers with rising mercury levels in the country.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there will be heatwave conditions over major parts of northwest, central and eastern India till this weekend.

The peak power demand touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May 2024. The previous all-time peak demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.

During the last summer (April 2025 onwards), the peak power demand reached 242.77 GW in June but stayed below the government's estimate of 277 GW.

The power ministry has estimated the peak power demand of about 270 GW during the summer season this year.