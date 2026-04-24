Amit Shah alleges Babri Masjid-type mosque plan in Bengal, says BJP will not allow construction

At two rallies in West Bengal on Friday, Union home minister Amit Shah set the tone for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign ahead of the assembly elections, mixing sharp political messaging with promises on governance and welfare.

In Uttarpara in Hooghly district, Shah accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of allowing a suspended leader to initiate construction of a mosque modelled on the Babri Masjid demolition structure.

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“Mamata didi, remember that till one BJP worker is alive in Bengal, we will not allow construction of Babri Masjid here,” he said.

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The remark referred to former TMC MLA Humayun Kabir, who, after his suspension, formed the Aam Janata Unnayan Party and is contesting several seats. Shah alleged that Kabir was allowed to begin such a project in Murshidabad district.

The speech quickly moved to a wider critique of chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Shah said the state government had failed on governance, law and order and employment.

He described the election as crucial for making Bengal free from “terror, riots and infiltrators.” At Hingalganj in North 24 Parganas, Shah focused on border issues and illegal trade.

“Those involved in cow smuggling will be punished so severely that their three generations will not dare to engage in it,” he said. He added that those accused of attacking BJP workers would be jailed after May 5.

Shah also spoke about migration and welfare distribution, alleging that “infiltrators” were taking away jobs and rations meant for the poor. He said they would be identified and jailed if the BJP came to power.

The results will be announced on May 4, and Shah said he was confident of a BJP victory. He also referred to “cut money” and what he called “bhaipo tax,” a remark seen as directed at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Shah said both would end if there was a change in government.

Along with the criticism, Shah outlined a set of promises: reopening closed industries, ensuring women can move freely at night, and providing Rs 5 lakh free healthcare cover to the poor.